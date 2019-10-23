New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 23, 2019

It's time for ER, Shackers. Check it out.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Melee Announcer makes literally anything sound awesome

I have to agree with theSirToasty. Melee!

#FixWWE2K20

This game was also included on Twitch Rivals in a $50,000 esports competition today. LOL.

Giant Bomb also did a livestream Quick Look of this trainwreck if you want to check out their VOD.

Marc Rebillet to play Dallas New Years Eve 2019 show

Get in the pool!
Get in the pool!

Dallas Shackers should keep an eye out on Friday morning if they want to scoop up tickets to Marc Rebillet's (lookitzpancakes on Chatty) last show of the year. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CST.

AOC vs Zuckerberg

I saw this in our massive daily Trump Dump mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty, and I thought it was worth highlighting. It is troubling how little control Facebook acts like they have over things they could easily curate. Like not allowing white supremacist rags have any say over content... Garbage company. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews: 

There's your Evening Reading for October 23, 2019. Please consider subcribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

