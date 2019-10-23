Evening Reading - October 23, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Melee Announcer makes literally anything sound awesome

Melee Announcer makes literally anything sound hype pic.twitter.com/9XUiRMax3u — Tylor (@theSirToasty) October 22, 2019

I have to agree with theSirToasty. Melee!

#FixWWE2K20

what am I doing with my life I did this instead of working out pic.twitter.com/64qnEpGL37 — Kayin (@KayinNasaki) October 23, 2019

This game was also included on Twitch Rivals in a $50,000 esports competition today. LOL.

Giant Bomb also did a livestream Quick Look of this trainwreck if you want to check out their VOD.

Marc Rebillet to play Dallas New Years Eve 2019 show

Get in the pool!

Dallas Shackers should keep an eye out on Friday morning if they want to scoop up tickets to Marc Rebillet's (lookitzpancakes on Chatty) last show of the year. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CST.

AOC vs Zuckerberg

This is a WILD exchange. The last two questions at the end made me gasp. @AOC: "So you would say that white supremacist tied publications meet a rigorous standard for fact checking?" Watch how Mark Zuckerberg responds.pic.twitter.com/tHKKu7VTVU — Brooke Thomas (@BrookeOnAir) October 23, 2019

I saw this in our massive daily Trump Dump mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty, and I thought it was worth highlighting. It is troubling how little control Facebook acts like they have over things they could easily curate. Like not allowing white supremacist rags have any say over content... Garbage company.

What are you up to tonight, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

