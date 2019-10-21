Lantern colors in Sea of Thieves Learn where to get all the different lantern colors in Sea of Thieves so you can participate in the Fort of the Damned or light the beacons.

Though the lantern has been in Sea of Thieves since it launched, different lantern colors has been a recent addition. With six different lantern colors to find and collect, tracking them all down is going to be a top priority for players looking to tackle the latest challenges.

All lantern colors

There are six lantern colors to collect in Sea of Thieves outside of the standard orange glow. These colors can be collected from the Ferry of the Damned, the ship you wait on after you die. Each color corresponds to a different way you died. To get all the lantern colors, you will need to die in a specific way:

Green – death by skeleton

Pink – killed by another player

Blue – eaten by a shark

Purple – poisoned by a snake

White – struck by lightning

Red – squashed by a volcano eruption

While the new hot thing is to complete the Fort of the Damned, there are also several beacon dotted around the map. Lighting these rewards doubloons and unlocks commendations, so check out our beacon location guide if you’re get to light those fires!

How to get the lantern color

Approach the Well of Fates on the Ferry of the Damned, raise your lantern and take the new lantern color.

It’s all good and well to know what death gives what color, but you need to be able to actually collect it and store it. Simply put, the colors are collected from the Well of Fates. This well is found in the middle of the Ferry of the Damned.

When you die, pull out your lantern and go to the brazier in the middle of the ghostly boat. Hold up your lantern and then use the appropriate button to take the color. You will note how your lantern changes.

With your new lantern color, go through the doorway and get back to your ship. Take your new color and go up to one of the lanterns on your ship. Raise your lantern and choose the option to set the color. The lantern on your ship will change to whatever color you’re holding. Be careful not to accidentally overwrite your color or you will need to die that specific way again.

It’s worth noting that this is the only way you can store a lantern color. If you die, your own lantern will be reset. If your ship sinks, your lanterns will be reset.

Now that you’ve got all the lantern colors, you can get to activating the Fort of the Damned or lighting the beacons around the Sea of Thieves. For more guides about the latest happenings in Rare’s pirate game, head over to the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide.