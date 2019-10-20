Weekend Discussion - October 20, 2019

Happy Sunday, Shacknews. Let's officially kick off our day of posting with the latest Weekend Discussion. Please take a look.
Marc Rebillet livestream
Loop Daddy (aka lookitzpancakes on our Shacknews Chatty) is back from his North American tour and he is doing his livestream show from his place in NYC. Get in the pool!
THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 7
Head on over to our weekly NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to talk smack and brag about your Fantasy Football team.
Kronovi with the filthy Rocket League goal
THAT SHOULDN'T BE POSSIBLE 🤯@KronoviRL hits an absolutely crazy shot! #RLCS8 pic.twitter.com/IzSieSm61z— Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) October 19, 2019
RLCS is back with season 8, and I am here for it.
Oklahoma Sooners wagon fail
Wow Oklahoma maybe you should stop running the horses and wagon on the field. #fail pic.twitter.com/U45lAkSWMP— Anastasia (@WVUOU) October 19, 2019
Wagon life seems hard.
Here is a a video of Lola to brighten your weekend. Oh yeah, she has a TikTok now.
What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
