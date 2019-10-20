New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Weekend Discussion - October 20, 2019

Let's kick off our lazy Sunday of posts at Shacknews.

Asif Khan
2

Happy Sunday, Shacknews. Let's officially kick off our day of posting with the latest Weekend Discussion. Please take a look.

Marc Rebillet livestream 

Loop Daddy (aka lookitzpancakes on our Shacknews Chatty) is back from his North American tour and he is doing his livestream show from his place in NYC. Get in the pool!

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 7

The Cleveland Browns are on a bye week.
The Cleveland Browns are on a bye week.

Head on over to our weekly NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to talk smack and brag about your Fantasy Football team.

Kronovi with the filthy Rocket League goal

RLCS is back with season 8, and I am here for it. 

Oklahoma Sooners wagon fail

Wagon life seems hard.

In case you missed it on Shacknews:

There you have your Sunday Weekend Discussion, Shacknews. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a a video of Lola to brighten your weekend. Oh yeah, she has a TikTok now.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola