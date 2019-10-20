Weekend Discussion - October 20, 2019

Happy Sunday, Shacknews. Let's officially kick off our day of posting with the latest Weekend Discussion. Please take a look.

Marc Rebillet livestream

Loop Daddy (aka lookitzpancakes on our Shacknews Chatty) is back from his North American tour and he is doing his livestream show from his place in NYC. Get in the pool!

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 7

The Cleveland Browns are on a bye week.

Head on over to our weekly NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to talk smack and brag about your Fantasy Football team.

Kronovi with the filthy Rocket League goal

RLCS is back with season 8, and I am here for it.

Oklahoma Sooners wagon fail

Wow Oklahoma maybe you should stop running the horses and wagon on the field. #fail pic.twitter.com/U45lAkSWMP — Anastasia (@WVUOU) October 19, 2019

Wagon life seems hard.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.