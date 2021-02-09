How long will Destiny 2 be down? Learn how long Destiny 2 will be down and offline while maintenance continues as Bungie tinkers in the background, implementing new and exciting things.

Destiny 2 is currently undergoing a major update, which means the servers are currently down. Any addicted Guardian (like myself) will likely want to know how long will Destiny 2 be down – a reasonable question. Thankfully, Bungie has provided players with a clear timeline of events, so you know when the maintenance will be over and Destiny 2 will be back online.

How long will Destiny 2 be down?

Those looking to answer the question, "How long will Destiny 2 be down," don't have to go far to find the answer. Thankfully, Bungie is extremely transparent with its messaging surrounding server maintenance and downtime. At the launch of new Seasons, Bungie often outlines an hour-by-hour summary of what players can expect. Bungie even goes so far as to Tweet out helpful information:

Destiny 2 Update 3.1.0 has begun rolling out across all platforms and regions. Ongoing Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 10 AM PST (1800 UTC).



Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: https://t.co/9lcpiG3pif — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 9, 2021

While Destiny 2 is down for maintenance, why not take some time to look over Shacknews' vast collection of Destiny 2 content in our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide? It's here you'll find a wealth of resources to help you through new seasons as well as the old. For instance, make sure you know about all Exotic Catalysts and, of course, every wish for the Wall of Wishes.

Now that you know how long Destiny 2 will be down, you can start planning out your day and evening. For those stuck in the 9-to-5 grind, this downtime shouldn’t interfere with your gaming plans too much. Be sure to check back in as we cover everything you need to know about what's new in Destiny 2 once the downtime is finished and the servers are back online.