15 Wii U games that haven't found their way to Nintendo Switch
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
Xenoblade Chronicles X is an enormous game, both in terms of its world's size and the length of its adventure. It will take a lot of patience to grasp everything it has to offer, but is it worth it? Our review.
Nintendo and Monolith Soft showed off more of Xenoblade Chronicles X on the PAX Prime 2015 show floor, while also announcing that the game will receive a special edition.
Prepare to defend New Los Angeles, as Xenoblade Chronicles X on Wii U now has a release date.
Xenoblade Chronicles X will represent a new beginning for humanity and today, Nintendo offered a glimpse into the vast planet of Mira as part of a dedicated Nintendo Direct.