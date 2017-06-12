'Bet on Black' is the next Shacknews Long Read, covers history of Xbox and Microsoft's PC games
Get a sneak peek of our biggest Long Read yet ahead of its publication in November.
See, hear, and feel Shack editors react to the Xbox One X reveal, Cuphead’s release date, and more.
The release date price, and upgrade patches stemming from Microsoft’s Xbox One X console announced at today’s conference.
Whether you prefer Xbox as a console or as a service, Microsoft’s three Xbox One SKUs and cross-play with Windows 10 cover nearly all bases.
The new Xbox is expected to hit shelves on November 7 in time for the holidays.
Microsoft intends to continue tweaking Scorpio so developers can put out the 'best versions of their games.'
An Xbox engineer snapped a pic of the chip, which will be revealed in full at E3.
The event is also a day earlier than past years, making the convention even longer.
Despite lacking ESRAM, Microsoft's Xbox Scorpio must be able to run Xbox One and Xbox One S titles.
Sony's got a huge lead, but Microsoft wants to focus more on user engagement than sales data.