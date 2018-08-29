John Romero on Wolfenstein 3D's postmortem & pioneering the FPS
Ahead of an official postmortem on Wolfenstein 3D, legendary game designer John Romero spoke to us about the foundation of the game.
Ahead of an official postmortem on Wolfenstein 3D, legendary game designer John Romero spoke to us about the foundation of the game.
Shacknews Electronic Sports is known for its wildcard moments, and round four saw just that with a Wolfenstein 3D head-to-head score attack.
It's part of his apparent neverending quest to aid collectors ... and clean out storage space in his home.
Wolfenstein, QuakeCon, and id's pioneering efforts in FPS games garnered acclaim.
Last week, Harmonix completed a Kickstarter campaign to develop a remake of the classic music and rhythm game, Amplitude for modern systems. There were close-calls, and for a while it seemed like the project wouldn't make its $775,000 goal. But a last minute push brought the game past the finish line, and funding exceeded the original amount by $69,127. It was an inspiring moment that made us think back to the lengths independent developers have had to go in order to make and sell video games
We chart the thirty-year history of Nazi killing action to see how the game has radically evolved, and whether the new Wolfenstein measures up.