CD Projekt Red is making a new Witcher game & Cyberpunk 2077 sequel
A new Witcher trilogy is in the works, along with plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and a new standalone IP.
A new Witcher trilogy is in the works, along with plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and a new standalone IP.
Return to the world of the witcher with digital goodies like a graphic novel, Gwent content, concept art, and more.
The man of steel appears to be trading in his cape for a pair of swords.
CD Project RED development director Adam Badowski says all DLC for The Witcher 2 will remain free on PCs, but will probably be paid on Xbox 360.