Omni One aims to brings full-body VR gaming into the home
Expanding on the success Virtuix has had with commercial full-body VR entertainment, the group has announced the Omni One as a home virtual reality gaming system.
Andrew gets hands on and talks to Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk about the Omni virtual reality treadmill!
VR is attracting a lot of attention--and money. Virtuix announced $3 million of seed investment for its treadmill--far more than the $1.1 million they raised on Kickstarter.
Virtuix Omni, a Kickstarted treadmill for gamers, allows gamers to run around in virtual reality worlds--without walking into a wall. It may seem odd, maybe even silly at first, but seeing it in action has made me a believer.
The Omni treadmill, an omnidirectional treadmill intended to work with the Oculus Rift for natural movement when playing VR games, has opened its pre-orders at $499.