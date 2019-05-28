Sonic Frontiers' open zone design lets you feel the speed
As the latest entry in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers is looking to deliver a blisteringly fast game packed with puzzles, enemies, and old-school stages.
As the latest entry in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers is looking to deliver a blisteringly fast game packed with puzzles, enemies, and old-school stages.
Super Mario Maker 2 releases on Nintendo Switch in exactly one month, and Shacknews got hands-on with the game at a preview event in NY. Please take a look at our impressions.
We take a look at the Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition x RepliCade. Check out our preview and unboxing video.
Warhammer: Chaosbane is a dungeon-crawler game set to release this Spring. Please take a look at our gameplay preview.
We got a live look at the ambitious sci-fi sandbox from Novaquark and you can find our thoughts here.
We spend some time Blinking around Heroes of the Storm as Tracer, who is now available for all players to play as.
Sometimes, it's difficult to write about a game without showing you exactly what we're referencing. That's why for Saints Row: The Third, the upcoming game from developer Volition, we've produced a video preview of the game.