Breachers studio founder talks about making a 5v5 tactical shooter for VR
Breachers has brought the popular 5v5 tactical shooter to virtual reality. To learn more, we spoke with Triangle Factory founder and CEO Timothy Vanherberghen.
Breachers has brought the popular 5v5 tactical shooter to virtual reality. To learn more, we spoke with Triangle Factory founder and CEO Timothy Vanherberghen.
Jeroen "SniperGen" Dessaux recently shared the first trailer for his studio's upcoming mobile game, Yeti Set Go, to the Shacknews community. In today's Community Spotlight, he shares some facts about the making of the game.