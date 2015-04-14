How Star Ocean: The Divine Force moves the series forward
The teams at Square Enix and developer tri-Ace talk about the making of Star Ocean: The Divine Force and what players can expect to see.
The teams at Square Enix and developer tri-Ace talk about the making of Star Ocean: The Divine Force and what players can expect to see.
A new Star Ocean is currently in development, and Square Enix has revealed some basic information surrounding the new game.
Sony just announced a number of Japanese games for Vita, proving that their handheld is more than an indie gaming mecca. First up is Soul Sacrifice...