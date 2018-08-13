New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

All Stories Tagged: Torchlight II

Torchlight 2 open 'Overworld' areas explained

Runic Games have released eight new screens for Torchlight 2 along with new details on the game's randomizes areas, which are approximately three times larger than anything seen in the original game.

Torchlight 2's Co-op Could Support 8 Players

Torchlight II will be getting online co-op play and that is just awesome. Runic hasn't yet decided how many players the game will support in this mode, at this time, however. In an

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola