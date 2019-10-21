New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Torchlight 2 Xbox One controller and free game giveaway

Do you like winning cool stuff? Well Shacknews has a Torchlight 2 Xbox One controller with your name on it. Find out how to join the giveaway.
Asif Khan
Shacknews has teamed up with Perfect World Entertainment for a special Torchlight 2 giveaway. We are giving away one Torchlight 2 Xbox One controller and a bunch of codes. All the ways to enter can be found in this here widget.

Torchlight 2 Xbox One Controller Giveaway

We will pick one lucky winner when the Torchlight 2 Xbox One controller giveaway ends, but if you can't wait for some free awesomesauce, please reply to this article's Chatty comment thread, reply to the tweet for the article, or even the Facebook post. We will randomly select 25 winners. Winners can choose between Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PS4 game codes. 

Shackers have until Friday, October 25, to sign up for the Torchlight 2 Xbox One controller giveaway, we will be giving out keys throughout the week. Thanks to Perfect World Entertainment for providing the keys and controller for this awesome giveaway!

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

