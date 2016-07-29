New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra Review: Chi Blocked

Between the show's inventive premise and Platinum's development skill, The Legend of Korra could have been something truly special. That potential makes it all the more disappointing that this game is so aggressively mediocre. Our review.

Shack Snack: June 25, 2014

End your day with a Shack Snack, a short recap of three big stories you should know. It's like a CliffsNotes for video games! If you enjoy, don't forget to subscribe to us on YouTube.

The Legend of Korra game coming from Platinum

The Legend of Korra, a game based on the Nickelodeon show of the same name, is coming from Platinum Games this fall. A second game, a turn-based strategy title from Webfoot Technologies, is coming to 3DS as well.

