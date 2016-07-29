Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang, Korra, & Zuko coming to SMITE in July 2020
In a surprise crossover, it appears that SMITE will be bringing over characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra this coming July.
There's been a disappointing string of bad licensed games over the past few years, and these franchises in particular deserve far batter.
Between the show's inventive premise and Platinum's development skill, The Legend of Korra could have been something truly special. That potential makes it all the more disappointing that this game is so aggressively mediocre. Our review.
A new behind-the-scenes video discusses the origins of the upcoming The Legend of Korra game.
You'll be whipping up spells on bad guys in October.
We got a hefty look of The Legend of Korra game at San Diego Comic-Con, but not all the news was positive. By botching the show promotion, Nickelodeon is hobbling the game's chances.
Platinum Games and Nickelodeon may be a match made in heaven.
The Legend of Korra, a game based on the Nickelodeon show of the same name, is coming from Platinum Games this fall. A second game, a turn-based strategy title from Webfoot Technologies, is coming to 3DS as well.