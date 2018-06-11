The Forgotten City remembers a July release date
The popular Skyrim mod is finally about to see new life as an updated standalone release after years in development.
We recap all of the biggest highlights from the PC Gaming Show E3 2018 presentation, including Stormland, Maneater, Sable, The Forgotten City, and more.
The PC Gaming Show E3 2018 briefing showed off all-new world exclusive gameplay footage from The Forgotten City.