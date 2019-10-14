The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics review
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics attempts to give players an interactive experience of the prequel Netflix series, but is it magic or deception? Our review.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics attempts to give players an interactive experience of the prequel Netflix series, but is it magic or deception? Our review.
Before the game launches later this year, we got a chance to sit down the team behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for an in-depth look at the gameplay.