Evening Reading - February 10, 2021
It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Why was the Lora Dicarlo sex toy exhibition banned from the CES show floor?
In a shocking twist, Lora Dicarlo's Osé adult, female toy has had its CES Robotics Innovation Award revoked.
The robot firm's popular four-legged creation is in a new video twerking to some Mark Ronson.
Is having a Sonos-compatible sex partner worth the potential risks?