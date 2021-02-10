Evening Reading - February 10, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Valentine’s Day weekend is nearly upon us. Love is in the air enveloping everything in its intoxicating odor — or maybe something died behind this filing cabinet in my office. Either way, anew edition of Evening Reading is now here for you to close out hump day.

PS5 DualSense drift is starting to occur for some users

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie logo revealed, teases Tails

Vault is a new subsidiary into which Microsoft intends to merge Bethesda/Zenimax

Rumor: Call of Duty 2021 will be developed solely by Sledgehammer Games

BlizzConline 2021: The full streaming schedule

Clearly, yesterday’s Zoom court cat is likely to go down as the best viral video of 2021 and the fun continues as the internet mines it for more laughs.

The internet is so fast. pic.twitter.com/gayu7kiSzT — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) February 10, 2021

Lance Reddick is cool as all hell, in case you were unaware. He could narrate himself going to the bathroom and it would likely be enthralling. In this tweet, he continues to make the Destiny fanbase moist in the pants.

The next nugget of fun was sent to me by Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia, our most distinguished and respected staffer. He didn't earn those accolades by accident.

The greatest trilogy of all time:



My Balls, My Vag, My Hole pic.twitter.com/qmTpQJeEJv — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) February 9, 2021

Some of you already know I’m a longtime suffering fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unsurprisingly, I am still on cloud nine about our Super Bowl win Sunday. In today’s victory boat parade, Tom Brady chucked the Lombardi trophy from one boat of drunks to another. Hell yeah, mang.

Tom Brady’s angle of the trophy throw to Gronk 😳



(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/lyi20zhdmx — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy some tunes from this random assortment.

