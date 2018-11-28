Bo Jackson has never played as himself in Tecmo Bowl
Bo Jackson is a living legend and one of the most unstoppable forces in the classic video game, Tecmo Bowl, but he's never played the game.
Bo Jackson is a living legend and one of the most unstoppable forces in the classic video game, Tecmo Bowl, but he's never played the game.
Greg Burke is back with a special look back at Ninja Gaiden's arcade cabinet.
Dead or Alive will finally be making its way to PC as Koei Tecmo has confirmed its upcoming release.
Of course there was going to be a "definitive" version of Dead or Alive 5. It was developed by Team Ninja, after all.
Xbox owners will be able to better emulate the experience of playing a Wii U launch game with the upcoming release of Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge thanks to SmartGlass features.
Dead or Alive 5 is preparing its 1.03 update, which will introduce a host of new moves and balance adjustments, along with a new "Zack Island" stage.
Dead or Alive 5+ is coming to Vita. And like many Vita ports of PS3 games, it includes connectivity with the console version of the game.
Dead or Alive 5 Plus, the Vita port of the fighting game, is coming on March 19.
Virtua Fighter characters Pai Chan and Gen Fu have been confirmed for Dead or Alive 5.
The Dead or Alive 5 collector's edition promises to include a steel case, hardcover art book, soundtrack CD, and a "I'm a Fighter" poster. Oh, and "premium swimsuit costumes for the full cast of playable female characters in the game."