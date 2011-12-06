Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Technical Issues

Battlefield 3 fixes being deployed

In response to fan feedback, DICE general manager Karl Magnus Troedsson wrote a lengthy blog post to assure players that the developer is looking into the issues plaguing Battlefield 3's online features.

Hello, Meet Lola