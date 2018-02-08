New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Team Junkfish

Monstrum bringing procedurally-generated survival horror

How does scuttling around inside a labyrinthine derelict ship, which changes each time you visit and is home to a mighty beast you can only hope to avoid, sound? Horrible. Just horrible. A dreadful holiday. But perhaps a fun video game. If so, today's announcement of procedurally-generated survival adventure Monstrum for PC may be of interest to you.

Hello, Meet Lola