Urban Trials Tricky Deluxe puts some choice in your freestyle biking fun this July
Originally only on Nintendo Switch, Urban Trials Tricky Deluxe is catching air to land on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms this month.
Originally only on Nintendo Switch, Urban Trials Tricky Deluxe is catching air to land on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms this month.
Urban Trial Freestyle is coming to the 3DS and iOS devices this spring.
Simply put, Urban Trial Freestyle is a ripoff of the Trials games. But RedLynx's successful motocross franchise hasn't ever graced a PlayStation platform, making it a ripe opportunity for competitors to take advantage of.