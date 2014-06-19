Tactical Breach Wizards trades XCOM aliens for magic missiles
In this tactical turn-based strategy game, players will be utilizing fireballs in place of firearms as wizards breaching into hostile combat zones.
Tom Francis' Gunpoint is getting somewhat of a new lease on life, with a new patch adding a whole new engine and Steam Workshop support.
Gunpoint creator Tom Francis has released a prototype video for his next project, Heat Signature, a stealth game set in space.
Do you like hacking computers, sneaking around offices, and wearing high-tech trenchcoats which let you dive out of windows without smooshing into bloody pulp? "And in video games!" I add then we all fall about laughing. All that fun and more is on offer in a demo for Gunpoint, a stealth-puzzler which has you rewiring entire buildings in unexpected ways to break in and steal data.
Puzzling stealthy hack 'em up Gunpoint will have a level editor, creator Tom Francis has confirmed. It looks like a pleasingly simple click-and-drag affair with pre-built pieces, so you should be making your own facilities for your hacker to infiltrate in no time at all. Once it's released, whenever that happens.
This week, I grab my fedora, trench-coat, and spy gear to tackle the IGF preview build of Gunpoint, the upcoming 2D stealth-puzzle game by Tom Francis, John Roberts, and Fabian van Dommelen.