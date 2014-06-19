Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Suspicious Developments

Gunpoint demo samples hacking stealth-puzzler

Do you like hacking computers, sneaking around offices, and wearing high-tech trenchcoats which let you dive out of windows without smooshing into bloody pulp? "And in video games!" I add then we all fall about laughing. All that fun and more is on offer in a demo for Gunpoint, a stealth-puzzler which has you rewiring entire buildings in unexpected ways to break in and steal data.

Gunpoint packs level editor

Puzzling stealthy hack 'em up Gunpoint will have a level editor, creator Tom Francis has confirmed. It looks like a pleasingly simple click-and-drag affair with pre-built pieces, so you should be making your own facilities for your hacker to infiltrate in no time at all. Once it's released, whenever that happens.

Indie Jeff's Weekly Pick: Gunpoint

This week, I grab my fedora, trench-coat, and spy gear to tackle the IGF preview build of Gunpoint, the upcoming 2D stealth-puzzle game by Tom Francis, John Roberts, and Fabian van Dommelen.

Hello, Meet Lola