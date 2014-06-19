Gunpoint demo samples hacking stealth-puzzler

Do you like hacking computers, sneaking around offices, and wearing high-tech trenchcoats which let you dive out of windows without smooshing into bloody pulp? "And in video games!" I add then we all fall about laughing. All that fun and more is on offer in a demo for Gunpoint, a stealth-puzzler which has you rewiring entire buildings in unexpected ways to break in and steal data.