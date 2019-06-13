Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' first trailer shows off Creed and Rocky
The old school and new school collide in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, a new boxing title from Survios, Koch Media, and MGM.
Shacknews spoke with Survios at E3 to learn about the "progressive dismemberment system" and "super visceral" VR gore featured in The Walking Dead: Onslaught.
The Kinda Funny Games E3 2019 showcase revealed that Survios' upcoming zombie-slaying virtual reality title The Walking Dead Onslaught will come to PSVR.
Survios, the studio behind Raw Data and Creed: Rise to Glory, has announced that it's working on a fresh new VR game called The Walking Dead Onslaught.
We visited Philly's world famous Front Street Gym from the movie, Creed, to see if real boxers can score knockouts in the new Creed: Rise to Glory VR game.
Spinning tunes in virtual reality.
This extreme sports VR game feels the need for speed.
Shacknews took a look at the latest from VR developer Survios. Does the boxing game punch above its weight? Our preview.
Survios' second virtual experience is upon us. It's not only a fun addition to the VR ecosystem, it's one that may serve as the bar for many others.
You won't have to wait very long to play this high-speed VR runner no matter what major platform you're on.