Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town set for July release
Preorder now to lock in your copy and to grab one of the cutest plush "strawberry milk" cows you've ever seen.
The re-releases will be under the Story of Seasons moniker when they debut in Japan under one Friends of Mineral Town banner.
The popular anime character Doraemon is coming to Story of Seasons on both Switch and PC later this fall.