All Stories Tagged: Stay Awhile and Listen

Give us your best Blizzard stories; win a copy of Stay Awhile and Listen

Some developers create games. Others, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Blizzard North, create experiences that stick with us forever. Millions of gamers have commanded armies and raided dungeons across the world of Warcraft, waged intergalactic warfare amid StarCraft's galaxies, and chased Diablo into the pits of hell (or more recently, the high heavens). Some of us have spent dozens of hours playing Blizzard games, others hundreds. No matter your level of fandom, DM Press wants to hear your b

Author: Blizzard's Nomad gave way to World of Warcraft

We've known that Blizzard had scrapped a project called Nomad, but we didn't have too many details other than it was to have been a squad-based affair. Author David Craddock has been able to fill in a few details from his in-depth interview with Shacknews coming later today.

