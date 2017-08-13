Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
StarCraft: Remastered is about to look very different thanks to the folks at CarBot Animations, as StarCraft: Cartooned releases today.
Blizzard is adding a PTR to StarCraft Remastered as well as matchmaking improvements and more.
Blizzard Entertainment will release StarCraft Remastered, an HD upgrade to its classic 1998 RTS, on Monday, August 14. Find out when the game will be available in your region.
The game will offer 4K graphics, matchmaking and leaderboards, and other improvements for $14.99.
Patch 1.18 is the first update in eight years for Blizzard's classic RTS.
The original StarCraft is getting quite a facelift, along with some new bells and whistles, but the original gameplay is staying perfectly intact.