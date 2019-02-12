Payday 3 will be an 'always-online' game, even in solo play, devs confirm
Starbreeze global brand director Almir Listo confirmed in a recent stream that Payday 3 will require an internet connection whether you play solo or multiplayer.
Starbreeze AB sold the rights to Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons for a total of $500,000 to 505 Games.
A third Riddick movie just hit theaters, which begs the question: is another video game in the works? According to star and producer Vin Diesel, the answer is yes.