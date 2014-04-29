New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Series

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Lost Alpha standalone mod revamps the original game

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Lost Alpha is a mod that attempts to not only restore the content cut from the original game, but update it with modern graphics and gameplay. "It became more than just a modification, it became our dream game, how we saw S.T.A.L.K.E.R.," the dez0wave team explained.

S.T.AL.K.E.R. license grabbed by bitComposer

After S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was cancelled, former members of developer GSC Game World founded Vostok Games to continue the ideals of the open-world survival shooter series with Survarium. As for the actual S.T.A.L.K.E.R. brand, though, it wasn't quite clear what was happening. Rumours said Skyrimdeveloper Bethesda was sniffing around, but publisher bitComposer today announced that it has grabbed the license and plans to make more S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

