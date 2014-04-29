S.T.AL.K.E.R. license grabbed by bitComposer

After S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was cancelled, former members of developer GSC Game World founded Vostok Games to continue the ideals of the open-world survival shooter series with Survarium. As for the actual S.T.A.L.K.E.R. brand, though, it wasn't quite clear what was happening. Rumours said Skyrimdeveloper Bethesda was sniffing around, but publisher bitComposer today announced that it has grabbed the license and plans to make more S.T.A.L.K.E.R.