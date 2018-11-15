Crash Bandicoot 4 developer Toys For Bob teases potential new game
Toys For Bob most recently developed Crash Bandicoot 4 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and in a cheeky tweet, the studio teased it's working on something new.
Toys For Bob most recently developed Crash Bandicoot 4 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and in a cheeky tweet, the studio teased it's working on something new.
Can the Spyro Reignited Trilogy make us yearn for the days of yesteryear? Let's jump in and find out!
A new vision of Spyro born from the ashes.
The co-studio head revealed the disappointing news.
Stewart Copeland is back with a new tune for Spyro faithful.
Everyone's favorite purple dragon has returned.
Activision has finally, officially announced a remastered trilogy of Spyro the Dragon games, coming this year.