All Stories Tagged: Sound Shapes

E3 2011: Sound Shapes

Sound Shapes feels like a game that's designed from the ground up to take advantage of everything the Vita has to offer. Addictive gameplay combined with a compelling creator sold me not only on the game, but the system as well.

