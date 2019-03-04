No, Soulja Boy does not own Atari, says Atari
The folks at Atari probably shouldn't be forced to have to make that statement, but the situation pretty much demands it.
Soulja Boy's new song "Zelda" isn't an homage, but a misguided attempt.
Soulja Boy's electronics are cheaply made, but that isn't stopping him from peddling more knockoff garbage at premium prices.
The rapper's "new" products are items you could already purchase, with Photoshopped images to boot.