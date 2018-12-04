A Silent Hill reboot for PS5 could be in the works with the original's director
It seems rumors are going around about Konami taking another shot at a Silent Hill game, this time on the PlayStation 5 as a soft reboot with the first game's director.
It seems rumors are going around about Konami taking another shot at a Silent Hill game, this time on the PlayStation 5 as a soft reboot with the first game's director.
Japanese publishers have run into some new roadblocks regarding sexual content and Sony Japan's President has finally addressed the change.