New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Astro's Playroom devs are working on their 'most ambitious game yet'

After being moved out of the closing Japan Studio into Sony Japan, Team Asobi is apparently working on the biggest game they've ever done.
TJ Denzer
2

Team Asobi has a lot of good reasons to be around in the era of the PS5. As the next-gen console generation has become more and more stable, Team Asobi was there with one of the opening volleys for the PS5 with Astro’s Playroom. While you wouldn’t be wrong to call it a demonstration of the PlayStation 5 console’s functionality, it also has a lot of charm to make it a fun time. With Asobi’s place secured in the PS5 generation, the studio recently launched a website and announced it’s working on its next big thing… the biggest yet, in fact, according to Asobi.

Team Asobi launched its new website fairly recently. The lively site shares the work Asobi has done so far, including Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and the PS5 launch title, Astro’s Playroom. Even so, the website shares that something new is underway, and it promises to be Team Asobi’s biggest project yet.

“We're currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!” the About Us page of the website claims.

There isn’t much to go on, But Team Asobi is also hiring for a number of positions in the studio to aid in the creation of its next game. Openings include gameplay programming, game design, engine work, art, and audio positions, so it would seem Asobi is still staffing up for whatever it’s next big project is.

Nonetheless, PlayStation has liked Asobi enough to keep the studio close by in the PS5 generation. Where Asobi was once under the umbrella of Studio Japan, a major closing saw the latter shut down along with key staff departing from the company. Despite this, Asobi was folded into Sony Japan in the aftermath.

Nothing is set in stone, but if you enjoyed Astros Playroom or Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, it would appear you can look forward to an even bigger game from Team Asobi in the future. Stay tuned as we await further information and details on Asobi’s latest project.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola