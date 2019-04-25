Days Gone PC impressions: Haze gone
Bend Studios' post-apocalyptic saga gets the PC port treatment two years after it rode onto PS4. Was it worth the wait? Our impressions.
Bend Studios' post-apocalyptic saga gets the PC port treatment two years after it rode onto PS4. Was it worth the wait? Our impressions.
Browse through Shacknews' Days Gone walkthrough and game guides, including a general overview, FAQ, tips, strategies, hints, and more.
Days go(ne) by and still I think of you, former February release date.