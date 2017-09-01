New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown throws down in June

I can't be the only one who gets the urge to kick faces as summer warms up in June, so how clever of Sega to tap into this market with Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown. The downloadble revamp of VF5 will hit PS3 on June 5 then Xbox 360 on June 6, priced at $15.

