Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown announced for June as a PS4 exclusive
Ryu Ga Gotoku has joined the Sega AM2 devs in recrafting Virtua Fighter 5 for launch on the PlayStation 4 in June.
If I rubbed a lamp containing a genie, one of my three wishes would be for a Dreamcast Mini. The other two wishes would be for Thin Lizzy to un-die and reform and for Kellogg's to bring back Frosted Double Dip Crunch.
A trio of, er, well, maybe not 'classic' Sega fighting games, but certainly vintage ones are coming to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 next week. Sega has dug up its AM2 studio's face-punchers Fighting Vipers, Sonic the Fighters, and Virtua Fighter 2 and plans to drop them digitally at $5 a pop.
I can't be the only one who gets the urge to kick faces as summer warms up in June, so how clever of Sega to tap into this market with Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown. The downloadble revamp of VF5 will hit PS3 on June 5 then Xbox 360 on June 6, priced at $15.