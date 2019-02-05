VR developer Sanzaru Games acquired by Facebook
The makers of Asgard's Wrath have a new home, as Sanzaru Games has been acquired by social media monolith Facebook.
Oculus Studios and Sanzaru Games will have players switching between the perspective of a god and human heroes when Asgard's Wrath launches this year.
Futuristic, Competitive Frisbee mixed with Pong? Go on. Sanzaru Games has created a game that we fear Asif may never stop playing. Check out this gameplay footage!
As part of our ongoing review of Oculus Touch, Asif Khan captured some exclusive gameplay footage of VR Sports Challenge. Please take a look at his tremendous field general skills, before the Cleveland Browns sign him.
As part of our ongoing review of Oculus Touch, Asif Khan captured some exclusive gameplay footage of VR Sports Challenge. Please take a look at his mad ball handling skills.
The TRON world is largely remembered for the arcade-style games that it has helped spawn. Disney Interactive and Sanzaru Games have put together a new downloadable game that captures that spirit and that game has launched today. Shacknews recently had a chance to go hands-on with TRON RUN/R.
Sonic Boom will return this year, with Sega announcing a new 3DS installment set to hit this holiday called Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice.
Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric for Wii U will now release the same day as the 3DS Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal, Sega has announced.
Sega has given dates for both the 3DS and Wii U Sonic Boom games, spaced a week apart.