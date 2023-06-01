Sega's Shun Nakamura talks about taking Samba de Amigo into VR
Fresh off Thursday's announcement from the Meta Gaming Showcase, Shacknews speaks with producer Shun Nakamura about bringing Samba de Amigo into the VR space.
The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase kicked off with a big surprise, as one of Sega's most musical franchises comes to VR for the first time.