Samba de Amigo VR announced at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase kicked off with a big surprise, as one of Sega's most musical franchises comes to VR for the first time.

Following an exciting pre-show filled with announcements, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is officially underway. The show began with an announcement that few may have expected, mostly because it involves the team at Sega and a classic franchise that has just recently started to pick up steam again. On Thursday, Sega announced that Samba de Amigo VR would be coming to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.

Those familiar with Samba de Amigo know what to expect. Players can shake their maracas to 40 hit songs with more on the way after launch. The classic series mechanics have been adapted for VR and will allow players to enjoy the game's traditional rhythm gameplay or take part in a variety of minigames. Players will be able to customize their avatars as they go, which will give them something to show off when they take their dance skills online in the World Party mode.



Source: Sega

Samba de Amigo has been enjoying a revival as of late. Earlier this year, Sega announced that Samba de Amigo: Party Central was in development for Nintendo Switch for a summer release date. Those looking to enjoy this VR entry in the series will have to wait slightly longer. Samba de Amigo VR will come to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro this fall. We're continuing to watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for all of the biggest announcements. If you miss anything, we'll have a full recap once it's over, but it should also be noted that this isn't the last we'll have to say about Samba de Amigo VR. Come back to Shacknews later today as we toss some questions over to legendary producer Shun Nakamura.