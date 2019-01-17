Facebook Gaming just signed an exclusive deal with Ronda Rousey
Rousey is teaming up with Facebook to bring all her gaming exploits to the people, with her first stream happening next week.
Rowdy wrestler Ronda Rousey revealed as the voice actor of rough and tough MK legend Sonya Blade in the latest entry to the series.
EA Sports returns with a new submission-oriented trailer for its forthcoming UFC game.