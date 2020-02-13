Facebook Gaming just signed an exclusive deal with Ronda Rousey Rousey is teaming up with Facebook to bring all her gaming exploits to the people, with her first stream happening next week.

Celebrity fighter and Mortal Kombat 11 star Ronda Rousey is embarking on a new kind of gaming adventure.

Rousey just signed a joint deal with Facebook Gaming to bring her streaming content to the platform beginning next week. Her first stream will take place at 6 PM ET on Tuesday, February 18 and she'll be donating all proceeds from the first stream to the Australian bushfire recovery efforts.

"Gaming has always been a huge part of my life, and I can’t wait to share that passion with my millions of fans on Facebook Gaming. Through my streams, people can hang out with the real me, not the ‘character’ version of myself they’re used to seeing, though the ‘Rowdy One’ can’t always be contained!" Rousey said in a statement.

"In recent years, games have been a great way for me to keep my mind active when my body is too sore or tired to move. One of my favorite gaming memories happened when I was 11 years old, and encountered an Articuno on Pokemon Blue for the first time. I was awestruck and thought she looked like an angel. Looking back at that same image now, I’m amazed how powerful our imaginations can be and how gaming encourages us to imagine what our reality could be instead of just accepting it for what it is - a skill that has helped me in my fighting and entertainment careers countless times."

This is far from Rousey's first dalliance with gaming. In 2019, it was announced that she'd be lending her likeness and voice talents to Mortal Kombat 11 as the legendary fighter Sonya Blade. It was a move that wasn't very well-received by fans, but hey, we all make mistakes.

If you're interested in catching the stream, be sure to do so to help out Australia! Or if you're a Ronda fan, get used to it – more streams are coming.