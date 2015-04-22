Rock Band 4 owners have until December to import Rock Band 3
Rock Band 3 exports are on the verge of expiring, so if you own Rock Band 4, you only have a few more weeks left.
Rock Band 3 exports are on the verge of expiring, so if you own Rock Band 4, you only have a few more weeks left.
If you've procrastinated on bringing Green Day Rock Band tracks to your copy of Rock Band 3 (and, by extension, the upcoming Rock Band 4), you have only eight days left.
With Rock Band 4 on the way, it's best to start building up that DLC library. Xbox 360 users will have a chance to get started with a handful of Rock Band 3's more intriguing song packs.
Last month's sudden re-emergence of Rock Band DLC was not a fluke, as Harmonix has come back with another pair of DLC tracks for Rock Band 3 and Rock Band Blitz.
Have you saved your plastic instruments? Because it looks like Rock Band DLC is making a comeback!
Rock Band 3 DLC for May 3 includes tracks from Culture Club, Faith No More, Loverboy, Phish, and Stone Temple Pilots.
Harmonix celebrates the (would-be) 75th birthday of singer Roy Orbison and rock icons KISS with the upcoming crop of downloadable content.
Rock Band 3 rolls along with more DLC, including new content from Anberlin, Mastodon, Ohio Players, Relient K, and Tommy Tutone.
Stevie Nicks is the star of next week's Rock Band 3 DLC, which brings tracks from both her time with Fleetwood Mac and her solo career.
Rockers on a budget will be happy to learn that the price of Rock Band 3 has been reduced to $20...