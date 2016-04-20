New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
All Stories Tagged: Robot Entertainment

Hero Academy delayed on Steam

Hero Academy has been delayed on Steam due to a last-minute bug, but the team at Robot Entertainment says it will be out as soon as possible and ideally ahead of the new August 16 date.

Orcs Must Die! 2 review

Anyone that missed out on the orc-killing fun the Orcs Must Die! will be in for a treat. Those that do own the first game will unlock the first game's campaign levels for free, with all of the sequel's new features. Grab a friend, because the gleeful killing of orcs is an experience that's meant to be shared.

