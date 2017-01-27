Resident Evil Code: Veronica X and Resident Evil 0 soundtracks come to vinyl
You can get two different types of colored vinyl or black, depending on preference.
You can get two different types of colored vinyl or black, depending on preference.
We battled it out to write our definitive staff list of the best Resident Evil games.
Downloadable HD revamps of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X are headed for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 this fall.
The wonderful Resident Evil 4 might be revamped for PS3 and 360, swirling rumours are saying, as well as Resident Evil: Code Veronica.