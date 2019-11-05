Resident Evil Code: Veronica X and Resident Evil 0 soundtracks come to vinyl You can get two different types of colored vinyl or black, depending on preference.

If you're a Resident Evil fan who also enjoys collecting vinyl, these are some purchases you'll no doubt want to make.

Laced Records is putting more Resident Evil records on offer with Resident Evil Code: Veronica X and Resident Evil 0 soundtracks on vinyl. Both scores have been taken from the 2001 multi-platform title original as well as the 2002 GameCube prequel. As far as the vinyl goes, you can get deluxe double LPs for both games with remastered audio and original artwork from Boris Moncel.

"Nearly 20 years ago, the Capcom Sound Team, comprising composers Takeshi Miura, Hijiri Anze, and Sanae Kasahara for Resident Evil CODE: Veronica, updated the sound of tension and terror for the next generation, as the game introduced players to a fully 3D-rendered, gothic vision of the Resident Evil formula. This vinyl release features music from the 2001 updated multi-platform release Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X," wrote the Laced team of this new release.

Both soundtracks will be pressed onto 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs in gatefold sleeves. They'll come in both standard black vinyl editions as well as Limited Edition colored vinyl exclusive to Laced Records, depending on your preference. You can opt between green and yellow, unique to both games.

Both soundtracks will be limited only to those in North America and EMEA territories, according to Laced Records. If you live in one of those locations and want to grab one of the sets for yourself, you'd probably better do so before they run out – these will likely go out of stock fast, just like the other Resident Evil albums from Laced Records.

The sale missed Halloween by a few days, but hey – it's always a good idea to celebrate Resident Evil in all its various forms.