Rainbow Six Siege starts Doktor's Curse Halloween event today
What a horrible night to have the Doktor's Curse, as Rainbow Six Siege's Operators are finding out today.
After over a week of DDoS and DoS attacks on Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft has had enough and is taking action.
Team Empire strikes back on G2 Esports, winning the 2019 Six Major and avenging their Grand Finals loss from February's Six Invitational.
Looking to collect some cosmetics to support your favorite esports team? Rainbow Six Siege is bringing some new skins to its continuing Pilot Program.
Rainbow Six Siege is adding some new incentives for its users to keep on playing, adding new rewards and some backstory with an all-new Battle Pass system.
Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Ember Rose includes two new Operators and a total rework of a classic map. Shacknews heads into the Six Major Raleigh to go hands-on.
It's pistols at dawn, as Rainbow Six Siege heads to the Old West for a limited-time event called Showdown.
A hot new trailer for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Phantom Sight landed in Ubisoft's E3 2019 presentation.
G2 Esports has emerged triumphant in the Six Invitational, once again cementing themselves as the best Rainbow Six Siege team in the world. But it wasn't without some resistance from Team Empire, who helped them set a new RB6 Siege major record.