Quake 2 RTX gets all-new polish in latest visual upgrade
NVIDIA has put out a new update for Quake II RTX that brings a ton of graphical updates to the remastered 1997 shooter, including ray-tracing.
The glory of ray-tracing graphics arrive in Quake 2 RTX, which is now available to download and play entirely for free.
Quake 2 RTX will be available for PC and Linux players this June, so be on the lookout.
Quake 2 gets a fresh new coat of RTX paint in the demo NVIDIA showed off during the GDC 2019 session.
One of favorite Shackers is at it again with another classic idTech 2 port. Today, Schnapple shared details of his Quake 2 port to iOS and Apple TV.
The Shacknews Electronic Sports competition rolled into round two with players going at it in Quake 2.
Registration for BYOC is not live yet, but QuakeCon has put out some more details about their first full 4 day event.
Plus, a new map, weapon, and free stuff!
