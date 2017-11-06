New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: QLOC

DmC Devil May Cry PC outsourced, coming after consoles

Capcom's being pleasing chatty about PC editions of its games lately. Following word that work on Resident Evil 6's PC port could only begin after it was finished on consoles, comes news that it's outsourced the PC version of Ninja Theory's DmC Devil May Cry and it'll be released later than its console siblings.

Hello, Meet Lola