PS1 & PSP titles spotted on PlayStation servers ahead of PS Plus revamp
Games like Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller were recently seen in datamines of PlayStation servers.
Games like Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller were recently seen in datamines of PlayStation servers.
Sony is the latest company to get in on the mini-console collection party. We got a chance to check out the finer details of the console's functions before it launches next month.
Now that the entire list is out, were all your favorites included?